Bapatla: 59 teams to curb poll code violations

GUNTUR: As nomination process began and electioneering will intensify, all necessary action is being taken to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively, said Bapatla Collector Ranjit Bhasha. He along with SP Vakul Jinal held a joint press meet at Collectorate in Bapatla on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the nominations for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies, including six in Bapatla district and one in Prakasam district, began on Thursday. “AS many as 59 teams, including 18 static surveillance teams, 29 MCC, and 18 flying squads, have been formed for the effective implementation of MCC,” he informed.

According to SP Vakul Jindal, out of the total 1,510 polling centres, 337 have been identified as problematic. “As a precautionary measure, a total of 8,500 history sheeters and 1,100 suspicious people are bound over. As many as 86 licensed weapons have been deposited with police, and the exemption was given to others. Since MCC is in force, unaccountable items and freebies worth Rs 3.17 crore have been seized,” he added.