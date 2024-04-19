Double-engine sarkar will ensure AP’s growth: Perala Chandrasekhar

BJP State election coordinator Perala Chandrasekhar has said the party will release a 20-point chargesheet soon exposing the misrule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Perala Chandrasekhar revealed the party’s plan of action to win the elections

How will the NDA’s policies impact Andhra Pradesh’s future development?

The NDA’s policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to catalyse economic development in Andhra Pradesh. Mudra loans for artisans, three crore houses for the poor in the next five years, Ayushman Bharat Yojana for individuals above 70 years and other development and welfare initiatives are expected to benefit large sections of people.

What are the expected benefits of NDA win to the people of AP?

The NDA government at the Centre and in the State will usher in rapid economic growth. It is evident that the States with double-engine sarkar have witnessed speedy development. There is an optimism for better governance, particularly in addressing the State’s huge debt.

How are you coordinating with the alliance partners in the State?

The coordination among the BJP, TDP and JSP is good except in one are two areas, which will be looked into to further strengthen the alliance. Cadres of the three parties are well integrated and it may result in an 8% increase in vote share.

What are your approach to reach out to the people?

We will promote awareness among the people in a big way about the welfare and development initiatives of the Modi government and the growth achieved by the country in the last 10 years. Our strategy includes door-to-door campaign, distribution of pamphlets highlighting the Central schemes and outlining 14 specific commitments tailored to benefit AP. Additionally, we will release a chargesheet exposing the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts. BJP top brass will take part in rallies across the State, besides integrated media campaign to reach every nook and corner of AP.

What is the BJP’s approach to reach out to minorities?

The BJP’s strategy focuses on dispelling misconceptions and highlighting instances of minority inclusion and empowerment under the Modi government. The BJP’s commitment to secular treatment of all religions is evident in its policies like provision of houses, construction of toilets and extension of all other welfare benefits to all the eligible people without any discrimination.

How will the BJP address the concerns and challenges faced by minority communities in AP?

The BJP’s approach is rooted in its commitment to development and inclusivity. While acknowledging the challenges faced by minority families, the BJP advocates for their uplift through schemes like Antyodaya. The party emphasises that its policies are not based on religious discrimination but on fostering equal opportunities for all citizens.

What is your response to the dissension among some State BJP leaders regarding seat allotment and candidate selection?

Our central leadership maintains that upon joining the BJP, everyone must adhere to the party’s ideology and leadership directives. Discipline is paramount, and the party’s future takes precedence over individual aspirations. We are committed to fielding strong candidates and strengthening the party’s base in the State.

How many seats the BJP is going to win in the State?

We feel that the party may win at least four parliamentary and six Assembly seats with the possibility of getting more.