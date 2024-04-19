Kadapa youth leaves high-paying job, cracks UPSC

KADAPA: Kadapa youth has accomplished a remarkable feat by securing 475th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. G Hariprasad Raju, a resident of Balaji Nagar in the district, despite holding a lucrative job with an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh at Microsoft, he chose to pursue his dream of serving the nation through civil services.

The journey of Hariprasad, son of G Venkata Subbamma and K Nagendra Varma, began with his early education at Nagarjuna High School, Kadapa city, followed by Rabindra Bharati High School, where he excelled academically. Through a merit scholarship, he completed his intermediate at Bhashyam Institution. Hariprasad Raju further pursued Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, where he distinguished himself.

Despite the allure of a high-paying job, Hariprasad Raju remained steadfast in his goal of achieving civil services. In his first attempt, he narrowly missed the mark but was concurrently selected for the position of Customs Officer by the Staff Selection Commission. Undeterred, he continued his pursuit and ultimately secured the 475th rank in the UPSC Examination.