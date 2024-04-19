Lord Rama in Venugana Alankaram blesses devotees at Vontimitta temple

TIRUPATI : As part of the ongoing Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta in Annamayya district, Lord Sri Rama decked in Venugana Alankaram gave darshan to His devotees along the four Mada streets of the temple on the second day.

While groups of artistes glorified the procession with colourful ‘chekka’ bhajana and kolatams, the Lord was taken on a procession along the streets with majesty blessing devotees on Thursday morning.

Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam ceremony was held in the temple. In this, milk, curd, honey, turmeric, coconut water and sandalwood paste was offered to the Utsava Murthies while performing Abhishekam.

Temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu, superintendent Hanumanthaiah, Temple inspector Naveen and others participated in the procession.

Meanwhile in Tirupati, a grand procession of Muthyala Talambaralu was held on Thursday in connection with Sri Sitaram Kalyanam at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam.

The pearls were brought in a procession on paraphernalia led by elephants and handed over the ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to Temple Chief Priest Sri Ananda Kumara Dikshitulu.

The procession reached the temple through Theertha Katta Street, Gandhi Road, Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, Dakshina Mada Street, and Bazaar Street.