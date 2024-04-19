Over 80 mandals in AP reel under severe heatwave

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave alert at isolated pockets across the State on Friday.

On Thursday, the State largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places. The highest daytime temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Yerrampeta of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district, followed by 45.6 degrees Celsius at Nandavaram of Nandyal district, 45.5 degrees Celsius at Jami of Vizianagaram district, 45.4 degrees Celsius at Kovilam of Srikakulam district, Kongalaveedu of YSR district, 45.3 degrees at Renigunta of Tirupati, Darimadugu of Prakasam districts.

According to APSDMA, 84 mandals in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 120 mandals experienced heatwave conditions on Thursday. It is forecasted that severe heatwave conditions are likely in 91 mandals and heatwave conditions in 245 mandals on Friday. The public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

The IMD emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Additionally, prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain key infrastructures.