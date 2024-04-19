Venkatagiri Rajas and weavers may sway outcome

NELLORE: Venkatagiri Assembly constituency is poised for a gripping electoral showdown with the YSRC and TDP nominating candidates hailing from prominent political families.

While the YSRC has fielded Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, the son of former chief minister N Janardhana Reddy, the TDP has roped in Kurugondla Lakshmi Sai Priya, the daughter of two-time former Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna.

The Venkatagiri Rajas have a significant influence in the region and many a times play the role of kingmakers. The royal family played a crucial role in the victory of TDP candidates in 2009 and 2014. However, now it appears that the Venkatagiri Rajas have been moving away from the TDP and towards the YSRC.

Venkatagiri Rajas have extended their support to the TDP since the party’s inception. The royal family has followers in Venkatagiri municipality, rural, Dakkili, Balayapalli and also in some other parts of the constituency.

In fact, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has also asked Kurugondla Ramakrishna and his daughter Lakshmi Priya to seek support of the Venkatagiri Rajas to secure votes in the elections.

Kurugondla Ramakrishna won from the constituency during 2009 and 2014 general elections from TDP. In 2004 and 1999 elections, Congress candidate Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi bagged the seat. However, Ramakrishna was defeated in 2019 by YSRC’s Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.

Anam had switched over to the YSRC from the TDP in 2018. However, he was suspended over allegations of cross voting. Following this, he returned to the TDP-fold and is now contesting from Atmakur constituency.

The fourth largest municipality in Nellore district, Venkatagiri still does not have proper drainage facility in the town. Established as a Grade-III municipality by merging six gram panchayats, Venkatagiri faces severe congestion due to a lack of proper roads.