YSRC govt usurped Rs 8,660 crore panchayat funds, alleges Gidugu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: All party committee leaders came down heavily on the State government for not releasing the funds to the village sarpanches.

They alleged that there has been no development in all villages for the past five years.

The leaders gathered at an all party meeting held here on Thursday and discussed the failures of YSRC government.

The meeting was attended by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudraraju, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Sarpanches Association general secretary Yalamanchili Rajendra Prasad, District Panchayat Sarpanches Association president Nagabattula Santikumari, West Godavari Sarpanches Association president Paladugula Lakshmanarao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju said the State government has diverted at least Rs 8,660 crore funds and cheated the local bodies.

“There are no street lights and sanitation works have not carried out in the villages. It is high time that we should focus on development of villages,” he asserted.

Further, he accused the State government of snatching powers of village panchayats and demanded all parties to collectively work towards forcing the government to release funds.

Rajendra Prasad said the State government has diverted the finance commission funds to other programmes and ditched the village panchayats. Alleging that the State government has stolen the funds released to panchayats, he said, “This is nothing but betrayal to the Grama Swaraj.”