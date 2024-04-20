Andhra Pradesh: Net worth of contestants

Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP

Actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is contesting from Hindupur Assembly constituency eyeing to become an MLA for the third consecutive time. Balakrishna and his family have assets worth Rs 424 crore, including Rs 2,83,07,06,600 movable and Rs 1,41,28,39,385 immovable assets and total liabilities of Rs 13,19,79,206. He has no pending criminal cases

P Ramachandra Reddy, YSRC

The veteran politician from Chittoor district and Minister for Energy is in the election fray from Punganur Assembly constituency. He and his family members’ total assets stand at Rs 236 crore, including Rs 25,15,14,890 movable and Rs 2,10,25,00,000 immovable assets. The total liabilities of Peddireddy, who is in the fray for the 10th time, stand at Rs 53,25,62,859. He has no pending cases

Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP

State BJP president D Purandeswari is in the fray from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. The total value of assets held by her and her husband stands at Rs 61.44 crore, including Rs 11,73,92,208 movable and Rs 49,70,15,504 immovable. Liabilities, including loans, are put at Rs 6,73,60,440. She is contesting against YSRC’s Guduri Srinivas. There is one pending criminal case against her