Andhra Pradesh: Net worth of contestants

Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP
Actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is contesting from Hindupur Assembly constituency eyeing to become an MLA for the third consecutive time. Balakrishna and his family have assets worth Rs 424 crore, including Rs 2,83,07,06,600 movable and Rs 1,41,28,39,385 immovable assets and total liabilities of Rs 13,19,79,206. He has no pending criminal cases
P Ramachandra Reddy, YSRC
The veteran politician from Chittoor district and Minister for Energy is in the election fray from Punganur Assembly constituency. He and his family members’ total assets stand at Rs 236 crore, including Rs 25,15,14,890 movable and Rs 2,10,25,00,000 immovable assets. The total liabilities of Peddireddy, who is in the fray for the 10th time, stand at Rs 53,25,62,859. He has no pending cases
Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP
State BJP president D Purandeswari is in the fray from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. The total value of assets held by her and her husband stands at Rs 61.44 crore, including Rs 11,73,92,208 movable and Rs 49,70,15,504 immovable. Liabilities, including loans, are put at Rs 6,73,60,440. She is contesting against YSRC’s Guduri Srinivas. There is one pending criminal case against her
Butta Renuka, YSRC
Yemmiganur YSRC candidate Butta Renuka has declared her
family assets of over Rs 161 crore, including Rs 1,41,46,78,097 movable and Rs 18.75 crore immovable assets, and total liabilities, including loans and government dues of Rs 7.50 crore. Two pending cases are against her. She won as Kurnool MP in 2014 and shifted loyalties to TDP in 2017, and later rejoined YSRC in 2019
YS Avinash Reddy, YSRC
Two-time MP from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin Avinash Reddy is contesting for third consecutive time. The total value of assets held by Avinash and his family stands at Rs 40.43 crore, including Rs 7,57,80,710 movable and Rs 32,85,21,263 immovable. His total liabilities are Rs 11,56,43,913. He has two pending cases
Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary, BJP
Famously known as Sujana Chowdary, the former Rajya Sabha member is in the fray from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. The total value of assets held by him and his family stands at Rs 22.52 crore, including movable worth Rs 15,27,77,017 and immovable worth Rs 7,23,41,928.His total liabilities are put at Rs 2.40 lakh. He has four pending criminal cases against him as per the affidavit filed by him