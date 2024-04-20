AP became State with max debts, says Sribharat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam TDP Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat highlighted concerns over Andhra Pradesh’s fiscal position, citing delays in pension payments as a significant indicator.

In a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Pensioners Association leaders on Friday, Sribharat said, “AP has now become the State with maximum borrowing and minimum development and is even unable to pay the pensions in time to the retired employees.” He emphasised the potential challenges of servicing increasing debts and rising interest payments in the future, which could constrain productive investments.

AP Pensioners Association former leaders P Guravayya, G Poorna Chandra Rao, and others were present.