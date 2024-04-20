AP: ‘Fun on vacation-2024’ launched for students

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar conducted a video conference with Regional Joint Directors (RJDs), District Education Officers (DEOs) and Samagra Shiksha APCs on Friday.

During the conference, Suresh Kumar emphasised the importance of utilising summer break constructively, stating, “The main objective of their new ‘Fun on vacation-2024’ programme is to provide a platform for students to acquire new skills and knowledge and to ensure that students do not lose their academic pace during the break, identify their interests and develop their interests.”

School Education Department has rolled out the ‘Fun on vacation-2024’ programme under the guidance of Commissioner Suresh Kumar, to transform summer vacations into a period of enrichment and excitement for students. With a focus on holistic learning, this initiative aims to engage students in many activities spanning academics, sports, games, arts, vocational skills, and creative endeavours. He outlined a list of activities and guidelines to be implemented under the programme. These activities are tailored to different age groups, ensuring inclusivity and relevance for all students.