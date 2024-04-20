Ex-VMRDA chief’s exit may impact poll equations

VISAKHAPATNAM: The exit of YSRC leader and former Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala on Friday is likely to impact the party in Visakhapatnam East and Bhimili Assembly segments. Vijaya Nirmala hails from Yadava community which has a considerable presence in Visakhapatnam East and South, Bheemili and Gajuwaka constituencies.

Incidentally, both Akkaramani and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who contested against TDP nominee Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu in the last three elections, are supporting Velagapudi in the 2024 elections. While Akkaramani joined TDP, Vamsi Krishna joined Jana Sena.

Vamsi who is contesting as Jana Sena nominee as part of NDA alliance in Visakhapatnam South constituency has already announced his support to Ramakrishna Babu and even addressed a joint press conference with him. Now Akkaramani who joined TDP unconditionally, will also support Velagapudi.

Vijaya Nirmala was earlier one of the strong contenders for YSRC ticket for Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment from where she unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 elections against Velagapudi. As she along with Vamsi Krishna locked horns for YSRC ticket for Visakhapatnam East segment, the party has chosen Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana as its nominee. Resenting the move, Vamsi quit the party and joined Jana Sena. As part of seat sharing the Jana Sena got Visakhapatnam South from where he is contesting now.

Akkaramani was nominated as VMRDA chairperson after YSRC came to power. However, after the expiry of her tenure, Chandra Mouli was nominated to VMRDA. She has been keeping aloof from YSRC since then. Though she hails from Bheemili she has clout in Visakhapatnam East constituency. She has been nursing the East constituency since 2019.