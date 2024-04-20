Jagan is a traitor of Rayalaseema: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for miserably failing to provide basic amenities to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at Praja Galam meetings held at Rayadurgam and Alur in Anantapur and Kurnool districts respectively, Naidu lashed at YSRC for not supplying water to agricultural fields, not providing jobs to the youth, and not laying roads in rural areas. “I came here to assure people that the NDA alliance will provide all facilities to the public”, he added.

Calling Jagan a traitor of Rayalaseema for doing nothing for the region, Naidu highlighted the increase of prices of essential commodities, cement, sand, and iron during the regime of Jagan.

“Further, the people of Andhra Pradesh are facing an extra burden of Rs 1 lakh every year because of the increased petrol and diesel prices,” he added.

The TDP chief reiterated that if he wins the upcoming elections, he will increase the old age pension to Rs 4,000 from the present Rs 3,000 and will disburse the increased amount from April itself.

Naidu also slammed Jagan for using his power for personal gains. “Jagan is behaving like he wants everyone in the State to be his slaves. Power is an opportunity given to serve the people. There should be accountability. With ego, Jagan has misused this power,” he alleged.

Stating that Jagan has looted the State and its people by increasing alcohol prices, Naidu slammed the CM for deceiving the public in the name of prohibition of alcohol in AP.

Highlighting the alarming Rs 13 lakh crore of debt on the State, he said, “This election is crucial. It will change the future of the people and the State. We need the support of the Centre. This is the reason why TDP, JSP, and BJP teamed up.”