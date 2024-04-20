Make use of vacation for personal development: Praveen Prakash

VIJAYAWADA: In the countdown to the end of the academic year 2023-2024, colleagues and friends are offering valuable advice to teachers, urging them to utilise the upcoming break for self-reflection and personal development, said Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash.

In a press release on Friday, he suggested several methods for their self-assessment. With 47 days between the closing of one academic chapter on April 23 and the dawn of the next on June 12, Praveen advocates for a period of self-reflection and learning to emerge as better educators in the coming year.

“As a colleague and a friend, I advise you to do some learning which interests you during this break,” he added.

His suggestion centres on leveraging free resources crafted by educational expert Doug Lemov, author of the renowned book ‘Teach Like a Champion.’

Highlighting the value of revisiting foundational techniques, Praveen underscored the significance of refreshing oneself with the 49 different strategies outlined in Lemov’s resources.