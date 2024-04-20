Naidu, Bhuvaneswari worth Rs 931 cr

GUNTUR: Several bigwigs filed their nominations across the State on Friday. Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari filed nominations on behalf of her husband at Kuppam.

As per the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, the assets of the TDP supremo and his family have increased by over 41% in the last five years, reaching Rs 810.42 crore mark.

While the total value of assets held by Naidu and Bhuvaneswari was Rs 668.57 crore in 2019, it shot up to over Rs 931 crore in 2024, including movable assets and offshore assets worth Rs 8,10,41,89,321 and immovable assets worth Rs 1,21,41,41,609.

The majority of the assets are owned by Bhuvaneswari, who is the owner of over 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd with a market value of Rs 337.85 per share totalling to Rs 764 crore, compared to Rs 545.76 crore in 2019.

In addition, she also owns jewellery worth Rs 3,24,24,087. The TDP supremo personally has movable assets valued at Rs 4.80 lakh and assets valued at Rs 36.31 lakh in immovable assets. Additionally, Naidu owns an Ambassador automobile, which is worth Rs 2.25 lakh. The family’s overall liabilities exceed over Rs 10 crore.