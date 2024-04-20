Prakasam SP congratulates civil services ranker Udaya

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, extended congratulations to Mulagani Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former constable from Ullapalem village of Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam district, for securing an all-India rank of 780 in the Civil Services-2024 exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

On the occasion, Garud Sumit Sunil felicitated Uday Krishna Reddy at the District Police Office on Friday.

The SP discussed with Uday on various aspects of his journey, including his family background, educational pursuits, motivation, and preparation strategy for the civil services exam. The SP commended him as an embodiment of determination, proper planning, time management, and hardwork, illustrating how these qualities can propel individuals to greater heights in life.

Udaya shared his journey from serving as a constable in Gudlur PS and Ramayapatnam Marine PS in joint Prakasam to pursuing his aspirations of becoming a Civil servant.