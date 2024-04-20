Severe heatwave conditions likely in 55 AP mandals today

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 55 mandals, including 11 in Srikakulam, 23 in Vizianagaram, 15 in Parvathipuram Manyam, and six in Anakapalle, are likely to witness severe heatwave on Saturday, while 197 mandals are likely to record heatwave.

According to the IMD Amaravati Centre, on Saturday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Hot, humid, and discomfort weather is likely in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Warm nights are likely in isolated places over Rayalaseema. On Friday, 61 mandals recorded severe heatwaves, and 117 mandals recorded heatwave. Saluru in Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.70C, followed by Simhadripuram in YSR at 45.60C, Banaganapalle in Nandyala, Mekalavaripalli in Prakasam at 45.5 degrees Celsius, and Pipalli in Chittoor at 44.4 degrees Celsius.