Telugu desam keen to win back Cheepurupalli segment from Botcha

VIZIANAGARAM: The political atmosphere in Cheepurupalli has heated up as the two senior leaders, Botcha Satyanarayana and Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, belonging to the same community (Turpu Kapu), are competing with each other in the ensuing elections. While, Botcha served as a PCC president in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Lok Sabha MP, and minister for nearly 15 years. Whereas, Kala Venkata Rao served as TDP State president after bifurcation, Rajya Sabha MP, TTD Chairman, and minister for nearly 10 years.

It is to be noted that Turpu Kapu, with more than 70% population, has been the dominant community in the Cheepurupalli segment. On the other side Yadava, SC, OC and other BC communities have been playing a crucial role in determining the fate of the candidates.

Cheepurupalli Assembly segment is considered to be one of the bastions of TDP until 2004. The yellow party has garnered the support of the people and has won the seat consecutively five times from 1983 to 1999. However, Congress senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana demolished the TDP’s fortification in the 2004 and 2009 elections and served as housing, panchayat raj, and transportation minister from 2004 to 2014.

Later, he lost the seat to Kimidi Mrunalini of TDP in the 2014 elections amidst the strong dissidence by the people for State bifurcation. She served as a minister for rural development in the Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet. In 2019, the TDP high command chose to introduce Kimidi Mrunalini’s son Nagarjuna, who lost to YSRC candidate Botcha Satyanarayana.

Determined to win the constituency in the 2024 elections and put an end to Botcha’s political supremacy in the district, the TDP top brass initially proposed Ganta Srinivasa Rao as its candidate for the Cheepurupalli segment. Since Ganta reportedly refused to leave Visakhapatnam, the TDP nominated Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao as its candidate for the seat.

This move has sparked severe dissent among the followers of TDP incharge Kimidi Nagarjuna for denying him the ticket. However, the party high command is positive that the cadre would welcome Kala Venkata Rao’s candidature as he is the blood relative of Nagarjuna.

The Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency comprises Cheepurupalli, Garividi, Merakamudidam, and Gurla mandals.