Trounce anti-poor tripartite alliance: Andhra Pradesh CM

KAKINADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday once again lashed out at the tripartite alliance, saying that it does not have a philosophy of its own and that it runs on the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Addressing a huge gathering in Kakinada as part of Memantha Siddham campaign, Jagan said that it was Naidu who took the final call on the alliance. He said, “Package star (JSP chief Pawan Kalyan) does what Naidu asks. If Naidu orders him to sit, he will sit. If he asks him to stand, he will stand.”
The Chief Minister pointed out that Pawan Kalyan is always subservient to Naidu. “He would not mind even if Naidu allotted him only 20 seats even when he seeks 80,” he observed. Training his guns at BJP State president D Purandeswari for working for the cause of the TDP, he said she is supporting Naidu without any scruples even though her father late NTR had despised him.
Referring to the welfare schemes he had launched during his five year tenure, Jagan said that he had tried to benefit every household. “I am alone in this election. This coalition- NDA - which has never done any good to the poor, is coming to fight against me as a pack of wolves, scheming and conspiring against me. Still, our party flag is flying high,’’ he said.
He said that the revolutionary decisions taken by the State government were historic in nature. “If all these schemes have to continue in future, everyone should become my star campaigners for the State government and go to every household and explain our performance,” he said.
Stating that elections are just 25 days away, he said there is a class war going on in the State. “Are you all ready to defeat this anti-poor alliance so that the poor don’t always stay poor and their exploitation stops. Your vote will decide how our lives will be for the next five years. We should vote for those who will change our lives for the better. Your vote will decide whether the schemes implemented by the government will continue or not,’’ he said.
Jagan asserted that casting a vote for him will ensure the perpetuation of the secretariat system in villages, old age pensions, the agriculture services provided to the farmers in the village, and your children will get English medium instruction in government schools, he said, adding that if Naidu is voted to power, all the welfare benefits which are being received now will stop.