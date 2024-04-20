Trounce anti-poor tripartite alliance: Andhra Pradesh CM

KAKINADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday once again lashed out at the tripartite alliance, saying that it does not have a philosophy of its own and that it runs on the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a huge gathering in Kakinada as part of Memantha Siddham campaign, Jagan said that it was Naidu who took the final call on the alliance. He said, “Package star (JSP chief Pawan Kalyan) does what Naidu asks. If Naidu orders him to sit, he will sit. If he asks him to stand, he will stand.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that Pawan Kalyan is always subservient to Naidu. “He would not mind even if Naidu allotted him only 20 seats even when he seeks 80,” he observed. Training his guns at BJP State president D Purandeswari for working for the cause of the TDP, he said she is supporting Naidu without any scruples even though her father late NTR had despised him.