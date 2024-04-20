UNICEF and TCS teams laud establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of UNICEF and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) appreciated that Andhra Pradesh is ahead of other States in the country in taking advantage of Atal Tinkering Labs.

UNICEF representatives from New Delhi, UNICEF representatives from Hyderabad officials from TCS, AP UNICEF Consultant T Sudarshan, and others visited Movva and Penamaluru Zilla Parishad High Schools in NTR district on Friday.

Atal tinkering labs set up in schools, hubs, and spokes models, and STEM-based programmes implemented by the government were examined. The representatives of UNICEF and TCS praised the active responsibilities undertaken by other officials including Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, SCERT Director Dr B Pratap Reddy for proper implementation.

During the meeting with Suresh Kumar on Thursday, the teams discussed how 21st-century skills and STEM-based education can be strengthened in the State. The UNICEF representatives said that they are making a documentary on the performance of Atal Tinkering Labs in the State.