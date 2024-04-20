Vellore Institute of Technology Engg Entrance Examination commences

VIJAYAWADA : The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEE)- 2024 has commenced at VIT-AP campus in Amaravati on Friday. The computer-based entrance exam, conducted annually, aims to facilitate admissions to B.Tech programmes offered at VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy highlighted that the entrance examination will continue at various exam centres until April 30.

Candidates hailing from 125 cities across the nation and six cities abroad will take part in the online entrance exam. The results are tentatively set to be available on May 3, 2024, on www.vit.ac.in.

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra said that the examination is conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Transportation facility has been arranged for students attending VITEEE-24 from Vijayawada & Guntur.

Elucidating on the admission process, Deputy Director of Admissions Dr John Pradeep outlined that eligible applicants within the 1.5 lakh rank range will have the opportunity to participate in the online counselling process for admission to B.Tech programmes.