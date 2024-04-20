YSRC leader attacked in Mangalagiri, brain dead

GUNTUR: Attacked by a few unknown miscreants, a YSRC leader in Mangalagiri suffered severe injuries and was announced brain dead on Friday. According to the police, the victim was identified as Meka Venkat Reddy, a middle aged person and native of Mangalagiri. On Thursday, he was doing a door-to-door campaign, when a few miscreants on two-wheelers hit him and fled from the scene. Venkat Reddy suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where he was receiving treatment and announced brain dead.

The incident caused a political ruckus in the constituency, as the YSRC leaders are alleging that the TDP cadre are responsible for the attack. YSRC MP Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao visited the victim’s kin at the hospital and assured them of all required assistance.

Condemning the attack, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Lokesh and TDP goons, afraid of their defeat in the elections, are deliberately trying to create disturbances in the constituency and are using it for their political mileage. Upon receiving a complaint, the police filed a case.