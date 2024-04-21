Andhra Pradesh: Contestants worth crores

Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRC
The Minister for Education is in the fray from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency. He was in Congress till 2015 and later joined YSRC. The total assets of the senior politician in North Coastal Andhra and his family members stand at Rs 21,19,28,533, including Rs 8,88,79,383 movable and Rs 12,30,49,150 immovable. His total liabilities are shown at Rs 4,24,87,569. He has no criminal cases against him.
Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP
The former minister is contesting from Bheemili. He started his political journey with the TDP and later joined the PRP. He also worked as a minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet, and later rejoined the TDP in 2014. His family owns assets worth Rs 23,36,87,626, including Rs 11,36,71,575 movable and Rs 12,00,16,051 immovable, besides having liabilities of Rs 1,60,90,225. Seven criminal cases are pending against him.
Vidadala Rajini, YSRC
The Minister for Health and Chilakaluripet sitting MLA is in the fray from Guntur West Assembly constituency. She and her family have got assets worth Rs 85,76,10,725, including Rs 54,63,08,785 movable and Rs 31,13,01,940 immovable. Her liabilities, including loans from banks and financial institutions, are nil. She has no pending criminal cases. In 2019, she joined the YSRC after quitting the TDP, and made her electoral debut.
RK Roja, YSRC
The Minister for Tourism and Culture is contesting from Nagari Assembly constituency for the third consecutive time. After losing the 2009 elections, she quit the TDP and joined the YSRC, and won as an MLA in 2014 and 2019. Her family has got assets worth Rs 13,79,05,705, including Rs 5,94,73,343 movable and Rs 7,84,32,362 immovable, besides liabilities of Rs 1,85,49,511. She has no pending criminal cases against her.
Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), TDP
Famously known as Kesineni Chinni, he is contesting from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency against his elder brother and sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani). He and his family members’ total assets stand at Rs 29,28,65,287, including Rs 17,75,08,099 movable and Rs 11,53,57,188 immovable. His total liabilities are put at Rs 27,89,95,722. The TDP Lok Sabha candidate has no pending criminal cases against him.
Kilari Rosaiah, YSRC
The sitting Ponnur MLA started his political career with the Praja Rajyam Party. He made his electoral debut in 2009 and contested from Tenali and lost. Later, he joined the YSRC and became an MLA in the 2019 elections. He and his family members’ total assets stand at Rs 70.50 crore, including Rs 14,18,46,837 movable and Rs 56,32,22,855 immovable. His liabilities are more than Rs 5 crore. One case is pending against him.