Andhra Pradesh: Contestants worth crores

Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRC

The Minister for Education is in the fray from Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency. He was in Congress till 2015 and later joined YSRC. The total assets of the senior politician in North Coastal Andhra and his family members stand at Rs 21,19,28,533, including Rs 8,88,79,383 movable and Rs 12,30,49,150 immovable. His total liabilities are shown at Rs 4,24,87,569. He has no criminal cases against him.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP

The former minister is contesting from Bheemili. He started his political journey with the TDP and later joined the PRP. He also worked as a minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet, and later rejoined the TDP in 2014. His family owns assets worth Rs 23,36,87,626, including Rs 11,36,71,575 movable and Rs 12,00,16,051 immovable, besides having liabilities of Rs 1,60,90,225. Seven criminal cases are pending against him.

Vidadala Rajini, YSRC

The Minister for Health and Chilakaluripet sitting MLA is in the fray from Guntur West Assembly constituency. She and her family have got assets worth Rs 85,76,10,725, including Rs 54,63,08,785 movable and Rs 31,13,01,940 immovable. Her liabilities, including loans from banks and financial institutions, are nil. She has no pending criminal cases. In 2019, she joined the YSRC after quitting the TDP, and made her electoral debut.