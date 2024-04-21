AP: Severe heatwave in 45 mandals today

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 45 mandals, including one in Kakinada, 12 in Srikakulam, 22 in Vizianagaram and one in Anakapalle districts, are likely to witness severe heatwave on Sunday, while 197 mandals are likely to record heatwave.

According to the IMD Amaravati Centre, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 40-50kmph likely to prevail at Isolated places on Sunday. Hot, humid and discomfort weather likely at Isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds with speed of 30-40kmph likely at Isolated places. Hot, humid and discomfort weather likely at Isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

While on Saturday, as many as 29 mandals recorded severe heatwaves, and 72 mandals recorded heatwave. Darimadugu in Prakasam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.10 C.