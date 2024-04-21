Attack on Andhra CM: Second accused’s kin stage stir

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at NTR district commissionerate on Saturday morning when the family members of the second accused in the stone attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the city police commissioner office demanding to produce Durga Rao in the court.

The family members alleged that the police took Durga Rao into their custody on April 16 evening and since then there was no sign of him.

Speaking to the media, Durga Rao’s brother Baaji alleged that the task force police personnel in mufti took his brother into custody on April 16 at around 6.30 pm citing routine questioning. “It has been four days, but my brother was neither released nor produced in the court. We are worried about him. We are suspecting that police are trying to implicate Durga Rao by creating fake evidence against him,” Baaji alleged.

Later, Suryaraopet police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.