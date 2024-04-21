Confusion among TDP cadres over candidate for Undi Assembly seat

VIJAYAWADA: TDP cadres in Undi are caught on the horns of a dilemma. The party is yet to clarify who is the candidate for the Undi Assembly seat. K Raghurama Krishna Raju, who joined TDP recently, said that he would be filing his nomination papers from Undi on April 22.

Meanwhile, his wife K Rama Devi filed one set of nomination papers representing TDP on behalf of her husband to contest from the Undi Assembly constituency on Friday.

Similarly, sources in the TDP said that there is a possibility of change of candidates in a few other constituencies and a clear picture will emerge on Sunday when party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will issue B Forms to all the party candidates.

Naidu, will be issuing B Forms to all the 17 MP candidates and 144 MLA nominees contesting from the TDP.

On the other hand, dissidence among NDA leaders in Kurnool came to the fore, when Yemmiganur BJP constituency in-charge Murahari Reddy filed nomination papers for the Assembly seat.

Meanwhile the tussle is continuing between the TDP and BJP in Anaparthi constituency. Reports suggest that the saffron party is seeking Denduluru Assembly seat if it has to forego Anaparthi in favour of the TDP. But the BJP may get Thamballapalle in Chittoor district from the TDP instead of Denduluru.