Confusion among TDP cadres over candidate for Undi Assembly seat
VIJAYAWADA: TDP cadres in Undi are caught on the horns of a dilemma. The party is yet to clarify who is the candidate for the Undi Assembly seat. K Raghurama Krishna Raju, who joined TDP recently, said that he would be filing his nomination papers from Undi on April 22.
Meanwhile, his wife K Rama Devi filed one set of nomination papers representing TDP on behalf of her husband to contest from the Undi Assembly constituency on Friday.
Similarly, sources in the TDP said that there is a possibility of change of candidates in a few other constituencies and a clear picture will emerge on Sunday when party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will issue B Forms to all the party candidates.
Naidu, will be issuing B Forms to all the 17 MP candidates and 144 MLA nominees contesting from the TDP.
On the other hand, dissidence among NDA leaders in Kurnool came to the fore, when Yemmiganur BJP constituency in-charge Murahari Reddy filed nomination papers for the Assembly seat.
Meanwhile the tussle is continuing between the TDP and BJP in Anaparthi constituency. Reports suggest that the saffron party is seeking Denduluru Assembly seat if it has to forego Anaparthi in favour of the TDP. But the BJP may get Thamballapalle in Chittoor district from the TDP instead of Denduluru.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said that some of the party leaders like Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, former minister KS Jawahar and TDP SC cell leader MS Raju also got message from the party headquarters to be available on Sunday, when Naidu will be giving the B Forms.
Observing that all this indicated a possible change in some of the Assembly constituencies, the TDP leader said that there is a possibility of changing candidates of Chintalapudi and Madakasira Assembly constituencies owing to the demand of the party local cadre.
Similarly, the party may replace Kamalapuram candidate Putha Chaitanya Reddy with his father Putha Narasimha Reddy.
Meanwhile, internal bickering among local leaders of the tripartite alliance came to the fore in the combined Kurnool district. The BJP Yemmiganur Assembly incharge KR Murahari Reddy submitted his nomination on Friday even as the TDP, the alliance partner, announced former MLA BV Jayanageswara Reddy as its candidate.
Murahari Reddy said that he filed nomination against Jayanageswara Reddy following the demand from activists of both JSP and BJP. He said they were unhappy with the attitude of Jayanageswara Reddy as he had not approached any leader from both BJP and JSP.
Similarly, sources informed that rebels are planning to file against the alliance candidates in Mantralayam, Panyam and Adoni on April 25.
While the names of Raghavendra Reddy and Gowru Charitha Reddy were announced as the alliance candidates from Mantralayam and Panyam by the TDP, the BJP declared Parthasarathi as its candidate for Adoni.
But several leaders among the alliance parties are not interested in working with them jointly and maintained distance during the poll campaign.