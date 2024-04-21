I will lay emphasis on housing & employment: Ponguru Narayana

Educationist and former Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, who unsuccessfully contested the last election from Nellore City, is again in the fray on TDP ticket. In an interview with D Surendra Kumar, Ponguru Narayana revealed his planning and vision for growth.

What kind of response from the people to your election campaign?

We have noticed severe anti-incumbency against the YSRC government for its failure to fulfil election promises and lack of any development in the State in the last five years. The campaign of tripartite alliance is getting tremendous response from the people. We are confident that the voters will rally behind us and ensure our victory in the elections.

What are your winning chances as Nellore City is a YSRC bastion?

The former ministers, who represented Nellore City, failed to get more funds for the development of the constituency. The previous TDP regime had taken up several development projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in the Nellore Municipal Corporation. The projects included under ground drainage, water works, new roads and development of basic infrastructure. About 90% of development projects had been completed during the previous TDP regime. The YSRC government has failed to complete the remaining 10% of works in the last five years. Construction of Santhapeta, Moolapeta markets, NTR Necklace Road and several other development projects taken up by the previous TDP regime, have been ignored by the YSRC government.

What are your major development proposals?

My dream is ensuring housing for every eligible poor household in Nellore City. Construction of 20,000 more houses for the poor will be taken up, in addition to 47,000 TIDCO houses, in Nellore City. Maintenance of more than 70 parks developed in Nellore City during the previous TDP regime, has been totally ignored by the YSRC government. I will ensure allocation of a separate budget for maintenance of parks on sound lines.