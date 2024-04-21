Naidu accuses Jagan of cheating the poor

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that YSRC will be washed away in the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the traitor of the poor.
He said the heat being generated by the YSRC is much more intense than the temperature being experienced during the summer in the State.
Addressing public meetings in Sarvepalli and Satyavedu constituencies as part of ‘Praja Galam’ on Saturday, Naidu accused the Chief Minister of cancelling several welfare schemes and betraying the poor.
Stating that the previous TDP regime implemented 100 welfare schemes despite several challenges, Naidu said the TDP government spent 19% of its budget outlay between 2014 and 2019 on welfare schemes while the YSRC spent only 15.5% in the past five years.
“Jagan cancelled 27 schemes for SCs, 30 schemes for BCs, and 10 schemes for minorities, which were implemented by the TDP. Jagan is a traitor of poor people, who trusted him,” Naidu said.
Observing that the State is currently witnessing a cash war and not a class war, the TDP supremo said that the money in the whole State is eing transported to the Tadepalle ‘palace’ (CM’s camp office).
In every scheme that is being implemented by this government there is a scam, he said and alleged that the Chief Minister distributes Rs 10 each to the beneficiaries by pressing the button, but loots Rs 1,000 from them in return. All the natural resources have been looted by the YSRC leaders, he added.
Reiterating that the Chief Minister stage-managed axe (Godali), Kodi Katti and the small stone dramas, Naidu made fun of the allegation that he tried to attack Jagan with a small pebble.
“Since Jagan tried to fool the people, now the time is ripe for the public to give him a return gift. The people should make a decision whether they want ganja and destruction or employment and development,” he said.
In a sarcastic remark, the TDP supremo said that if one wants to witness KGF-1 and KGF-2, one should go to Kolar, but if they want to see KGF-3 they all should visit Sarvepalli. KGF means Kakani Govardhan Field, he explained.
Naidu celebrates birthday
Expressing his happiness for celebrating his birthday among women, Naidu said that the TDP is the home for all women in the State.
In an interaction with women on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday, Naidu fondly recalled that it was TDP founder NT Rama Rao, who gave a call that every woman in the State should be given proper education.
Pointing out that a woman is now holding the Finance Portfolio in the Union Cabinet, he said that every woman is the finance minister of her household. Saying that the whole State has been witnessing some kind of scam or the other for the past five years, Naidu felt that if the YSRC comes to power again in the State, people should live like slaves.
Modi extends birthday wishes to Naidu
Taking to ‘X’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Birthday wishes to former Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ncbn Garu. An experienced leader, he has always devoted himself towards AP’s all round progress. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.”
TDP chief turns 74
While interacting with women on his birthday, Naidu recalled that it was TDP founder NTR, who gave a call that every woman should be given proper education