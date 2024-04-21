Naidu accuses Jagan of cheating the poor

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that YSRC will be washed away in the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the traitor of the poor.

He said the heat being generated by the YSRC is much more intense than the temperature being experienced during the summer in the State.

Addressing public meetings in Sarvepalli and Satyavedu constituencies as part of ‘Praja Galam’ on Saturday, Naidu accused the Chief Minister of cancelling several welfare schemes and betraying the poor.

Stating that the previous TDP regime implemented 100 welfare schemes despite several challenges, Naidu said the TDP government spent 19% of its budget outlay between 2014 and 2019 on welfare schemes while the YSRC spent only 15.5% in the past five years.

“Jagan cancelled 27 schemes for SCs, 30 schemes for BCs, and 10 schemes for minorities, which were implemented by the TDP. Jagan is a traitor of poor people, who trusted him,” Naidu said.

Observing that the State is currently witnessing a cash war and not a class war, the TDP supremo said that the money in the whole State is eing transported to the Tadepalle ‘palace’ (CM’s camp office).

In every scheme that is being implemented by this government there is a scam, he said and alleged that the Chief Minister distributes Rs 10 each to the beneficiaries by pressing the button, but loots Rs 1,000 from them in return. All the natural resources have been looted by the YSRC leaders, he added.

Reiterating that the Chief Minister stage-managed axe (Godali), Kodi Katti and the small stone dramas, Naidu made fun of the allegation that he tried to attack Jagan with a small pebble.