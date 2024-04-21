TDP resorted to violence: YSRC general secretary Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday accused the TDP of resorting to violence and murder politics, fearing imminent defeat in the elections.
Along with YSRC leaders Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Lella Appi Reddy, M Hanumantha Rao, Rahulla, Malladi Vishnu, Ravela Kishore Babu and Ganji Chiranjeevi, Sajjala visited the house of YSRC leader Meka Venkata Reddy in Tadepalli, and paid last respects to the departed soul. They consoled the bereaved family members. YSRC leader Venkata Reddy was injured in the attack by unidentified miscreants, which the YSRC alleged were TDP members. On Friday, he was declared brain dead.
Condemning the vicious attack that led to the death of Venkata Reddy, the YSRC leaders assured all support to the bereaved family.
Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Sajjala said, “The TDP is resorting to violence for political gain and acting insane. They are looking to terrorise people in the run-up to elections. Realising that TDP candidate for Mangalagiri Nara Lokesh is going to be defeated, the yellow party is intimidating voters, YSRC leaders, and sympathisers.”
Even as the people have not forgotten the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the other day in Vijayawada, Venkata Reddy, who took part in the party campaign, was attacked with bikes. “This has not happened accidentally, but was done in a premeditated manner,” he asserted.
Sajjala said though they are the ruling party and powerful in their own right, they have been maintaining restraint. “If the YSRC is irked and wants revenge, no TDP leader or activist can come onto the roads. However, we are maintaining restraint and we understand that the TDP is resorting to such actions out of fear of defeat,” he said, and urged the police to register a case of murder (Section 302 of IPC) and bring the culprits to book.
He said the party has lost a good leader and is unable to bring back the dead, but will stand by Venkata Reddy’s family and take care of the future of his children. The YSRC leader ridiculed TDP leaders for claiming to be the victims of violence when their party men are resorting to violence.
“They are shamelessly saying that the CM has hit himself, and claims to be attacked by others. How low they can stoop to is evident from such complaints to the Election Commission,” he observed.