Vivekananda Foundation: A beacon of hope for people in need

KADAPA: In a world often marred by self-interest, there are individuals like P Ramatulsi, who shine brightly with their dedication in serving humanity. The 30-year-old woman has become an integral part of society, embodying the ethos of love, dedication and service.

Standing alongside the marginalised, Ramatulsi serves as a pillar of support through her involvement with the Vivekananda Foundation. Established by her husband, Papijenni Ramakrishna Reddy, in 2010, the foundation has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals in need.

Despite her young age, Ramatulsi’s contributions to society are commendable. She devotes her time not only to conduct social service programmes, but also to organise motivational classes for female students.

Recognising the importance of education, the foundation provides exam kits to Class X students, ensuring they have the necessary tools to excel academically. The journey of Ramatulsi and her husband, Ramakrishna Reddy, is one of sacrifice and unwavering commitment to serving humanity.

Despite facing financial constraints, they have dedicated themselves to the noble cause of social service. Their efforts have touched the lives of thousands, providing educational support, career guidance, and essential resources to those in need.