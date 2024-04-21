YS Sharmila & husband Anil Kumar own assets worth over Rs 181 crore

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila on Saturday filed her nomination to contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.
She paid tributes to her father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya and held a roadshow in the constituency before filing her nomination.
As per the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, her family’s assets stand at Rs 181.81 crore, including moveable and offshore assets worth over Rs 168 crore, and immovable assets worth Rs 13.35 crore.
Sharmila owns majority of the movable assets worth over Rs 132 crore, while her husband Anil Kumar owns assets worth Rs 49.24 crore. Of the total immovable assets, the couple have self-acquired assets worth Rs 5,76,58,365 and inherited assets worth Rs 7,58,92,180.
Additionally, Sharmila and Anil own jewellery worth over Rs 95 lakh. While the APCC chief owns gold jewellery worth Rs 3,69,36,000 and gemstones worth Rs 4,61,90,688, her husband owns jewellery worth Rs 1,24,20,461.
The couple also own shares worth Rs 1.52 crore in XS Hydro Energy Private Limited and Rs 1.54 crore in Bionutricia India Private Limited.
The family’s overall liabilities are Rs 1,18,58,90,981 from individuals and family members. Sharmila has taken a loan of Rs 82,58,15,000 from her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rs 19,56,682 from her sister-in-law YS Bharathi.
Of the total liabilities of Rs 35,81,19,299, Anil Kumar has taken a loan of Rs 29.99 crore from Sharmila and Rs 40 lakh from his mother-in-law YS Vijayamma.
According to the affidavit, Sharmila’s name appears in as many as eight FIRs pertaining to different cases.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena’s candidate for Nellimarla Assembly constituency Naga Madhavi Lokam also filed her nomination papers on Saturday. With assets worth Rs 898.78 crore, she is one of the richest candidates from the State.
Madhavi and her husband VNV Prasad Lokam own movable assets worth Rs 8,56,57,51,232. Of the total, her husband owns majority of the assets worth Rs 8,05,66,41,641. He owns a Ford Explorer, an automobile worth Rs 6.76 lakh, which was purchased in 2014. They also own majority of shares in Miracle Software Systems, Miracle Metals, Miracle Educations, and various other entities.
They own immovable assets worth Rs 42,25,78,030. Madhavi has jewellery, including gold worth Rs 1,24,99,800, silver worth Rs 88,500 and diamonds worth Rs 34,40,135. The total liabilities of the couple stands at Rs 5,39,75,352. There are no pending criminal cases against her.
Founder-president of Praja Shanti Party Anand Kilari, popularly known as KA Paul, filed his nomination for Viskahpatnam Parliamentary constituency.
He owns assets worth Rs 1,72,739. Paul has Rs 49,000 cash in hand and Rs 1,23,739 (Rs 70,000 + Rs 53,739) deposited in two separate bank accounts. Apart from this, all other details including income, moveable assets, immovable assets and liabilities have been mentioned as not applicable.