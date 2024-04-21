YSRC’s first-timer squares off with Sujana in Vijayawada West

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada West constituency, which was established in 1967 as per the Delimitation Orders and has been a stronghold for Indian National Congress (INC) and Left wing, has later turned bastion for YSRC party consecutively in 2014 and 2019. This general election is going to witness a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle as the first timer Shaik Asif is contesting against the former Union Minister of State Y Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Y Sujana Chowdary.

The YSRC fielded Shaik Asif as the MLA candidate after the incumbent Velampalli Srinivasa Rao was shifted to Vijayawada Central constituency replacing the sitting MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan. Both the candidates filed their nominations recently and are getting ready for intensified election campaigns. While Sujana Chowdary filed his nomination on April 18, Asif filed his nomination the next day.

At a time when the YSRC announcing the list of incharges for the constituencies in a phased manner in the month, the appointment of Asif as incharge for Vijayawada West constituency came as a surprise for all the party leaders. Till the announcement of incharges, the decision to change the constituency for Velampalli Srinivasa Rao was not revealed. This has created an opportunity for Asif to fill the vacuum.