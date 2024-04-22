ABVP slams lack of infra in tribal schools in ASR district

VIJAYAWADA: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation, has criticised the inadequate infrastructure in tribal schools, highlighting the plight of students forced to study in sheds and huts even in the digital age. He pointed out that approximately 50 tribal students endure studying on dirt floors and in asbestos sheds in the soaring summer, highlighting the government’s failure to provide basic facilities in the schools of the State.

Yachandra stated, “During our visit to the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, all activists were taken aback to encounter a shed adorned with the national flag in the Mulakayapattu hamlet of Madugula mandal. We were surprised to know it was a tribal welfare primary school housing nearly 50 students and a teacher.”

He stated the State of allocating Rs 16,700 crore for the Nadu-Nedu scheme across three phases. Despite the government’s proud declaration to overhaul all government schools, he asserted that practical implementation has fallen short of expectations.

He lamented that the 44,512 government schools in the State, only 15,715 have been selected for renovation in the first phase of the scheme. He criticised the lack of progress in the second phase, where 22,220 schools.