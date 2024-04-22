Andhra CM Jagan to file nomination on April 25, release manifesto in another two days

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will file his nomination papers for Pulivendula Assembly segment on April 25, and release the party manifesto in another two days, said YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons at Penamaluru on Sunday during his electioneering, he said, “The ruling party candidates have started filing their nominations for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, and there have been no issues so far.”

Responding to former Union minister and Megastar Chiranjeevi endorsing the NDA candidates, Sajjala said, “There is no surprise in Chiranjeevi extending his support to the alliance candidates, but it will not change the election outcome, which is the defeat of the TDP and its allies.”

“It is not just Chiranjeevi, even if anyone supports the tripartite alliance, the outcome will not change. A clarity has emerged on the Andhra Pradesh political scenario, which is that there only exists one leader -- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and all others are a group of wolves, foxes and porcupines,” he asserted.

The YSRC leader said, “The time has come for the people of AP to choose what they want. Do they want, who strives for the betterment of every section of the society and every walk of life or do they want Chandrababu Naidu and his allies steeped in deceit, backstabbing and anarchy? They need to take a right decision.”