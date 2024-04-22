Andhra Pradesh: DMHOs asked to take steps to mitigate impact of heatwave

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the rising temperatures, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar has issued instructions to all District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) in the State. These directives aim to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave and ensure the well-being of the people.

The Commissioner has mandated the setting up of Control Rooms at DMHO offices to monitor the heatwave situation effectively. Additionally, each health facility is required to designate a room specifically for the treatment of individuals affected by the heatwave. Special attention must be given to pregnant women, the elderly, and children, who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Preventive measures should be implemented across all districts, with an emphasis on creating awareness through local media channels. Furthermore, the availability of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and intravenous (IV) fluids in all health centres, as well as ice packs in ambulances, is essential for prompt treatment of heat-related ailments.

The Government of India (GoI) has also issued directives following a meeting with Chief Secretaries and health officials from 18 States. As per these instructions, DMHOs are required to conduct comprehensive assessments of both government and private hospitals to ensure readiness for heat wave management and fire accidents. Mock drills must be organised regularly, and arrangements for drinking water and cool rooms at railway stations and bus stands should be made.