Andhra Pradesh: Young brigade

A cohort of contenders under the age of 40 emerges as potential candidates of YSRC and tripartite alliance. If elected, it remains to be seen whether these candidates will champion the cause of the younger generation. Potential approaches to address issues such as unemployment and education could involve creating more job opportunities, improving access to education, and implementing skill development programmes tailored to the needs of youth.

Vidadala Rajini (33)

The Minister for Health is contesting from Guntur West Assembly seat. Initially with the TDP, she later joined the YSRC after failing to secure a ticket. She won her first election in 2019, defeating the TDP’s Prathipati Pulla Rao with a margin of 8,301 votes from Chilakaluripet. As part of YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, she has been shifted to Guntur West segment to overcome anti-incumbency.

Mathukumilli Sribharat (34)

A Stanford University alumnus and the president of GITAM (Deemed to be University) entered politics in 2019 contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket. Grandson of former MP and educationist MVVS Murthy, founder of GITAM educational institutions, he narrowly lost the election against YSRC’s MVV Satyanarayana in the last parliamentary elections.

Annamreddy Adeep Raj (39)

Born in 1985, he is the sitting YSRC MLA of Pendurthi. He won the 2019 Assembly election by defeating the TDP’s Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. He completed his education at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College, and is engaged in business. His political journey began with the YSRC. He is contesting again from Pendurthi against Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of Jana Sena Party.

YS Avinash Reddy (39)

A two-time YSRC MP from Kadapa, he is cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kadapa has been a bastion of the YS family for over three decades. In the last election, he won against C Adinarayana Reddy of TDP with a margin of 3,80,726 votes. In the 2014 elections, he won from the Lok Sabha seat with a majority of 1,90,323 votes. He aims to achieve a hat-trick of victories from Kadapa in the elections.