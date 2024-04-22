Andhra Pradesh: Young brigade

A cohort of contenders under the age of 40 emerges as potential candidates of YSRC and tripartite alliance. If elected, it remains to be seen whether these candidates will champion the cause of the younger generation. Potential approaches to address issues such as unemployment and education could involve creating more job opportunities, improving access to education, and implementing skill development programmes tailored to the needs of youth.
Vidadala Rajini (33)
The Minister for Health is contesting from Guntur West Assembly seat. Initially with the TDP, she later joined the YSRC after failing to secure a ticket. She won her first election in 2019, defeating the TDP’s Prathipati Pulla Rao with a margin of 8,301 votes from Chilakaluripet. As part of YSRC’s ‘Mission 175’, she has been shifted to Guntur West segment to overcome anti-incumbency.
Mathukumilli Sribharat (34)
A Stanford University alumnus and the president of GITAM (Deemed to be University) entered politics in 2019 contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket. Grandson of former MP and educationist MVVS Murthy, founder of GITAM educational institutions, he narrowly lost the election against YSRC’s MVV Satyanarayana in the last parliamentary elections.
Annamreddy Adeep Raj (39)
Born in 1985, he is the sitting YSRC MLA of Pendurthi. He won the 2019 Assembly election by defeating the TDP’s Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. He completed his education at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College, and is engaged in business. His political journey began with the YSRC. He is contesting again from Pendurthi against Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of Jana Sena Party.
YS Avinash Reddy (39)
A two-time YSRC MP from Kadapa, he is cousin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kadapa has been a bastion of the YS family for over three decades. In the last election, he won against C Adinarayana Reddy of TDP with a margin of 3,80,726 votes. In the 2014 elections, he won from the Lok Sabha seat with a majority of 1,90,323 votes. He aims to achieve a hat-trick of victories from Kadapa in the elections.
Gudivada Amarnath (39)
The IT and Industries Minister transitioned from the Congress to the TDP, before joining the YSRC in 2014. Elected from Anakapalle in the 2019 elections, he carries on the political legacy of his father Gudivada Gurunadha Rao, with his mother Nagamani also playing a role in their political journey. Amarnath, who won with a majority of 8,169 votes in 2019, is in the fray from Gajuwaka
Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi (37)
Transitioned into politics from a teaching career, she contested as a YSRC candidate from Rampachodavaram in the 2019 elections and won, defeating TDP’s Vantala Rajeswari with a majority of 39,206 votes. Now, she embarks on re-election, facing TDP’s Miriyala Sirisha Devi in the ST reserved constituency. Her journey from academia to politics reflects her commitment to serve her constituents
Devineni Avinash (36)
He initiated his political journey as president of the USO, founded by his father Devineni Nehru, a five-time MLA, who served as a minister in NT Rama Rao’s cabinet. Initially with the Indian National Congress, he later joined the TDP, holding positions such as Telugu Yuvatha State president. In 2019, he unsuccessfully contested from Gudivada, but later joined the YSRC. Currently, he is in the fray from Vijayawada East segment
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (40)
The sitting Narasaraopet MP, who is also the vice-chairman of Vignan University, seeks re-election from the same segment on TDP ticket. He was elected on YSRC ticket against Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of TDP with a majority of 1,53, 978 votes. Following denial of ticket to contest from the same segment in the elections, he quit YSRC and joined TDP, which fielded him from the same seat
JC Ashmit Reddy (39)
Son of JC Prabhakar Reddy, he holds a postgraduate degree in MLit (Marketing) from University of St Andrews, Scotland, UK, and BE in Mechanical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai. In the 2019 elections, he unsuccessfully contested against Kethireddy Pedda Reddy of YSRC from Tadipatri. Now, he is the fray again from the same Assembly constituency on TDP ticket