Attack on Andhra CM: Accused to be produced in court

VIJAYAWADA: Vemula Satish Kumar (19), the prime accused in the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to be produced before the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vijayawada to give a statement on the incident.

It has been learnt that investigation officers served a notice on Satish Kumar under CrPC Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements).

The move came after police released Vemula Durga Rao, who was suspected to be involved in the case, after questioning. Durga Rao told mediapersons that he was released late on Saturday. He said he was in police custody for four days from April 16 to 20 and was released as police could not find any incriminating evidence against him.

“With no circumstantial evidence found to prove Durga Rao’s role, police are trying to turn Satish into an approver. The court will take a decision based on his deposition with regard to the incident,” said Abdus Saleem, Satish’s legal counsel.

Police had arrested Satish Kumar and produced him in the court on April 18. Investigation officers informed the court that Satish was provoked by another person to attack the Chief Minister during his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on April 13.

In the witness statements produced in the court, it is mentioned that Durga Rao provoked Satish and promised to offer a huge amount if he caused harm to Jagan. However, Durga Rao’s release has raised a question about who provoked Satish.

“The entire investigation seems to be shoddy. There is no evidence to support the claims of police. The intention of police is to close the case by making an innocent a scapegoat,” Satish’s legal counsel alleged.

When TNIE contacted, police officials were unavailable for a comment.