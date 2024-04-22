Chiranjeevi endorses NDA candidates

VIJAYAWADA: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has been keeping distance from politics after merging his Praja Rajyam Party with the Congress long ago, and stint as a Union minister in the UPA government, has endorsed NDA candidates.

A video to this effect was released to the media on Sunday, in which Chiranjeevi sitting on a sofa, flanked by CM Ramesh, BJP candidate for Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Jana Sena Party nominee for Pendurthi Assembly segment, endorsed them.

Chiranjeevi said, “I am speaking on politics after a long gap. The reason for it is that my brother Pawan Kalyan, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and the BJP have formed an alliance in AP, which is a welcome development.”

“The other reason is that my friend CM Ramesh, and Panchakarla Ramesh, who started his political career with my blessings, are contesting from Anakapalle Lok Sabha and Pendurthi Assembly seats. I am happy for them. They are not only good people, but also capable leaders,” he said.

He said he strongly believe that both the leaders would immensely contribute to the development of the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. “Especially, CM Ramesh has good connections with the Central leaders. I know it as I have been observing the developments. It is not just Anakapalle that stands to benefit, but also other constituencies in the region with their leadership,” he elaborated.

Chiranjeevi sought the blessings of the people, and their mandate to the two leaders and the tripartite alliance in the elections. “I wish to see Andhra Pradesh develop well as a whole,” he added.