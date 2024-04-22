Fierce electoral battle unfolds in Guntur East segment

GUNTUR: With battle lines drawn for the upcoming elections, a fierce battle is unfolding in Guntur East Assembly constituency between the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP.

While the YSRC is confident of retaining this prominent segment, TDP is strategising to wrest the seat from the ruling party. Both parties have fielded Muslim candidates, as the Muslim and BC voters are high in number. The TDP gave the ticket to Mohammad Naseer, while YSRC has fielded Shaik Noori Fathima, daughter of sitting MLA Musthafa.

Since the constituency’s inception in 1951, Congress had a strong hold and secured the segment seven times, while TDP won three times in 1983, 1994, and 1995 elections. However, the YSRC managed to shift Congress voters in its favour in 2014. Mohammad Musthafa, a local businessman, secured the seat with a high majority, and his winning streak continued in 2019.

Unlike in 2019, the main fight might be between YSRC and Congress in the 2024 elections. Set to make a remarkable comeback, Congress is fielding senior leader and former MLA Shaik Mastan Vali.

All political leaders have intensified their effective electioneering and are conducting division-wise meetings and door-to-door campaigns. Meanwhile, YSRC is highlighting the development works completed in the last four years, including construction of roads worth Rs 400 crore, renovation of parks, establishment of 17 new UPHCs, and development plans for PVK Naidu market, as well as upliftment of slum areas in the segment. The recent water contamination issue and road widening works are some of the key problems that are likely to sway the poll outcome. The public has expressed differing opinions. Some have lauded YSRC for developing the infrastructure, while others lamented that the segment is neglected compared to Guntur West.