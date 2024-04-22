I will resolve water & unemployment problems: Bastipati Nagaraju

Bastipati Nagaraju, TDP candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, entered politics in 2021 after quitting the government lecturer post. Later, he was elected as an MPTC member of Panchalingala. The TDP leadership has selected him as the party MP candidate as he belongs to the Kuruba community, which is numerically in strength in Kurnool. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Bastipati Nagaraju exuded confidence of his victory in the election as he has got the support of his community, besides the credibility of tripartite alliance

What are the major problems of Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency?

Kurnool is the most backward district in Rayalaseema region. It is facing acute shortage of drinking and irrigation water. It is also lagging behind on industrial front. Unemployment is a major problem. The migration of farm workers, small and landless farmers to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and major towns in the State in search of livelihood is quite high. The YSRC government has ignored the development of Kurnool in the last five years.

What is your agenda to develop Kurnool?

My agenda is to safeguard the interests of small and marginal farmers, agricultural labourers and unemployed youth of the drought prone district. I will focus on completion of all the pending irrigation projects to provide better irrigation facility to farm land, besides laying emphasis on industrial development to generate large scale employment opportunities. The migration of poor people can be effectively checked with the development of irrigation, agriculture and industrial sectors.