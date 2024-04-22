Sharmila clarifies on loan taken from Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy clarified on mentioning in the affidavit that she took a loan of over Rs 82 crore from her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said, “There are some brothers, who assume the share of property that belongs to their sisters as their own, and project the pittance they give to the latter as loan.”

“Everyone knows what has happened, including my family members,” she said, and left at that point during a press conference in Kurnool district on Sunday.

Taking exception to the ‘character assassination’ of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy by the YSRC, she asked them not to forget that he supported that party till his last breath. Though gag orders were issued by the court on the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the APCC chief continued her criticism of YS Avinash Reddy and others, and said she and her sister Suneetha are asking people for justice. Sharmila lambasted the YSRC government in the State at a series of election meetings she addressed in Kurnool and Nandyal.