Top-notch education at KLU commended

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court Judge Justice B Krishnamohan stressed the importance of providing students with top-notch education and skill development opportunities. He was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the campus placements success meet held at KL University campus in Vaddeswaram, Guntur district. He commended the university for offering quality education and fostering creativity and research in the technical education system.

KL Deemed to be University vice-chancellor G Parthasaradi Varma lauded the university’s achievement of 100% campus placements, with 2,700 students securing jobs in the 2024 placement drive. He noted the university’s partnerships with leading companies worldwide, resulting in lucrative job offers for students, including the highest package of Rs 50.57 lakh in Nutanix. Additionally, global giants like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, JP Morgan, and Intel provided job and internship opportunities to the KLU students.

Amazon Global Mile Software Development manager Kiran Chalasani commended KLU for its advanced laboratories and dedicated faculty, ensuring students receive excellent opportunities. He expressed optimism about the university’s efforts to train youth as entrepreneurs, aligning with the increasing investments and industrial growth in the state.

KLU pro vice-chancellor N Venkatram, registrar K Subbarao, as well as representatives from various companies were present.