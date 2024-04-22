Andhra Pradesh: Unending wait for basic amenities in hilltop villages of ASR district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nestled amidst serene landscapes in the remote hills of Alluri Sitarama Raju district lies a community grappling with the absence of a basic necessity: a safe pathway connecting them to the world below.

For the residents of Jajulabanda and Kumburla hilltop villages, even the simple act of casting their votes demands a perilous journey of 30 kilometres up and down treacherous terrain, risking accidents at every turn. Proper road connectivity emerges as the beacon of hope for this tribal community, promising solutions to their myriad challenges, including access to medical care, education, and government rations.

Painting a picture of their struggle, Krishna Rao, a resident of Kumburla hilltop village, told TNIE, “Our hilltop village is reachable only by a pathway up to a certain extent, after which the terrain becomes rugged and difficult. Even vehicles struggle to traverse this rough landscape. Consequently, during medical emergencies, ambulances cannot reach our village, nor is it feasible to transport patients in our vehicles. Hence, we rely on dolis (makeshift stretchers) during such critical times.”

Reflecting on the education front, Krishna lamented, “A school and two teachers were allocated to our village, but unfortunately, the teachers are not fulfilling their duties. As a result, we have taken it upon ourselves to provide education with a teacher from our own community. However, the lack of proper facilities is resulting in children dropping out of school. Although plans for a school building and road have been approved, they have yet to materialise.”