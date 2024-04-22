Vigilance at checkposts strengthened in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) S Dilli Rao, emphasised the importance of maintaining a free and fair electoral environment by implementing strict surveillance measures at checkpoints to prevent the illegal transportation of alcohol, money and other valuables.

During a surprise inspection of the police checkpost at Prakasam Barrage, Collector Dilli Rao personally reviewed the vehicle inspection process and assessed the overall activities. He guided staff on enhancing vigilance strategies to achieve better results. Additionally, arrangements for the well-being of checkpoint officers and staff during the summer season were reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the robust surveillance at key inter-state and intra-district checkpoints, including Garikapadu, Jonnalagadda, Mutyala, Gandrai, and Gangineni Palem.

He further stated that the performance of checkpoints is regularly monitored, and immediate rectification of errors is ensured. Action is taken against individuals involved in the illegal transportation of cash, liquor, and other contraband, with police, excise, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel, and central forces deployed for enforcement, said Collector.