Vizagites turn up in large numbers to greet CM Jagan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Scores of people thronged major junctions in the City of Destiny to catch a glimpse of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who commenced his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from the Chinnayapalem stay point in Anakapalle district on Sunday.

On day 20, his first stop was at Pinagadi Junction in Pendurthi mandal. Despite the scorching heat, locals eagerly lined up along the roads to cheer for the YSRC president. After interacting with locals from Pinagadi village, Jagan headed to Visakhapatam. The cavalcade passed through Lakshmipuram, Vepagunta Junction, Gopalapatnam, and NAD Junction. In the city limits, the roadshow passed through Kancherapalem Mettu, Akkayapalem, Maddilapalem, Venkojipalem, and Hanumantha Vaka and concluded the programme at Endada.

The Chief Minister had his lunch before entering Gopalapatnam and reached Kancherapalem Mettu around 6:30 pm. Due to the massive crowd, the roadshow covered just 9.6 km in three hours.