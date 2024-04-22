YSRC & TDP fight dissidence to win big in Kadapa

KADAPA: With elections fast approaching, campaigning has intensified in Kadapa district. However, it seems that the TDP has fallen behind in electioneering as the party leadership is busy pacifying disgruntled seniors, who are ready to quit over not being considered for contesting the elections. Following in their footsteps are the second-rung leaders, giving a new headache for the TDP high command.

Though the TDP had issued press statements claiming that members of the YS family would join the party, there has been no such development so far. However, the YSRC has succeeded in poaching prominent leaders from the yellow party such as SV Satish Reddy, former deputy chairman of AP Legislative Council and rival of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and former MLA R Ramesh Kumar Reddy. Additionally, second-rung leadership too has joined the ruling party. Talks are on with former Kamalapuram MLA G Veera Shiva Reddy and in all likelihood, he will be shifting to YSRC from TDP.

In 2019, YSRC made a clean sweep as it emerged victorious in the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency and the seven Assembly segments — Kadapa, Mydukur, Badvel, Proddatur, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu.

Incumbent MP and YSRC’s candidate for Kadapa LS seat, YS Avinash Reddy, along with the Parliamentary coordinator K Suresh Babu, is pulling out all stops to ensure that there is no change in the status quo.

On the other hand, TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy is the only visible leader across the district, while all others are limited to their respective constituencies.

Six of YSRC’s candidates for the seven Assembly constituencies are vying for a hat-trick win. They are: Party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha (Kadapa), S Raghurami Reddy (Mydukur), Dr Dasari Sudha (Badvel), Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy (Proddatur) and P Ravindranath Reddy (Kamalapuram).