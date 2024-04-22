YSRC & TDP fight dissidence to win big in Kadapa

KADAPA: With elections fast approaching, campaigning has intensified in Kadapa district. However, it seems that the TDP has fallen behind in electioneering as the party leadership is busy pacifying disgruntled seniors, who are ready to quit over not being considered for contesting the elections. Following in their footsteps are the second-rung leaders, giving a new headache for the TDP high command.
Though the TDP had issued press statements claiming that members of the YS family would join the party, there has been no such development so far. However, the YSRC has succeeded in poaching prominent leaders from the yellow party such as SV Satish Reddy, former deputy chairman of AP Legislative Council and rival of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and former MLA R Ramesh Kumar Reddy. Additionally, second-rung leadership too has joined the ruling party. Talks are on with former Kamalapuram MLA G Veera Shiva Reddy and in all likelihood, he will be shifting to YSRC from TDP.
In 2019, YSRC made a clean sweep as it emerged victorious in the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency and the seven Assembly segments — Kadapa, Mydukur, Badvel, Proddatur, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula and Jammalamadugu.
Incumbent MP and YSRC’s candidate for Kadapa LS seat, YS Avinash Reddy, along with the Parliamentary coordinator K Suresh Babu, is pulling out all stops to ensure that there is no change in the status quo.
On the other hand, TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy is the only visible leader across the district, while all others are limited to their respective constituencies.
Six of YSRC’s candidates for the seven Assembly constituencies are vying for a hat-trick win. They are: Party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha (Kadapa), S Raghurami Reddy (Mydukur), Dr Dasari Sudha (Badvel), Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy (Proddatur) and P Ravindranath Reddy (Kamalapuram).
Congress is fielding Afzal Khan for the Kadapa Assembly seat. He was YSRC party secretary and joined the grand old party recently. Meanwhile, the TDP has fielded R Madhavi Reddy, wife of politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy. Though the couple are actively campaigning, they are not getting adequate support from party leaders VS Amir Babu, who aspired for the ticket, and Lakshmi Reddy, who sought a ticket for his daughter-in-law Uma. Srinivasulu Reddy is reportedly not making much effort to pacify the miffed leaders. YSRC’s Raghurami Reddy, though an elderly legislator, is actively canvassing in Mydukur. He is not getting the needed support from Mydukur municipal chairman M Chandra. Putta Sudhakar Yadhav, contesting for the third time on the TDP ticket is also making every effort to wrest the seat from the YSRC. He is focusing on wooing YSRC activists into the TDP fold.
In Badvel, YSRC’s Dr Sudha has support of former MLC DC Govinda Reddy and others. The NDA has fielded BJP’s Bojja Roshanna, a close aide of TDP constituency in-charge K Vijayamma. Vijayamma and her son Ritesh Reddy are making every effort for Roshanna’s victory.
YSRC candidate in Proddatur, Sivaprasad Reddy is not getting the support of MLC Ramesh Yadav. Hence, Rachamallu is making every effort to get the support of the Yadav community. However, dissidents in the YSRC like K Shiva Chandra Reddy and K Babu have joined the TDP. TDP candidate and veteran leader N Varadharajulu Reddy is facing a similar trouble as former MLA M Linga Reddy and constituency in-charge G Praveen Kumar Reddy are not supporting him.
In Kamalapuram, YSRC has re-nominated P Ravindranath Reddy. TDP second-rung leader K Sainath Sharma joining the YSRC has given him much support. Former MLA G Veerashiva Reddy is peeved over the TDP top brass nominating Putta Chaitanya Reddy, son of Putta Narasimha Reddy. He is ready to switch over to the YSRC.
In Pulivendula, the YSRC is making every effort to ensure that the majority with which Jagan wins is not less than 96,000, the margin of victory in the last election. Satish Reddy’s inclusion in YSRC is an added advantage. TDP candidate B Tech Ravi, however, is not getting the expected support from the MLC Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy.
In Jammalamadugu, incumbent M Sudheer Reddy is making all efforts to retain it, but not getting the expected support from MLC P Ramasubba Reddy. On the other hand, BJP candidate C Adinarayana Reddy has limited himself to meetings with party workers.
