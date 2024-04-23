43 AP mandals likely to face severe heatwave today

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 43 mandals in the State are likely to witness severe heatwave, while 104 mandals are likely to record heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted hot, humid, and discomfort weather likely at isolated places across the State for the next four days.

On Monday, the State largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

As many as 65 mandals experienced severe heatwaves, and 98 mandals recorded heatwave.The APSDMA advised people not to venture during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

680 out of 1,046 summer storage tanks filled so far: CS

To fill the summer storage tanks, water will be released from Prakasam Barrage to the right main canal of Nagarjuna Sagar till April 25 to overcome the drinking water scarcity during the summer, said Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy.

Charing a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary took stock over the supply of drinking water and the works being taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).