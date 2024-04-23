Andhra bride's family try to 'kidnap' her from wedding venue, throw chilli powder at those who intervene

EAST GODAVARI: A wedding function in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district turned chaotic as the bride's family attempted to forcibly take her away from the venue, using chilli powder to deter those who intervened, said an official.

A video of the incident that has gained traction on social media shows Sneha, the bride resisting her family members, including her mother, brother and cousins, as they forcefully dragged her from the venue.

According to Kadiam Circle Inspector B Thulasidhar, the incident took place in the Kadiam area, where Sneha exchanged vows with Battina Venkatanandu, the groom. However, the celebrations took a dark turn as Sneha's family forcefully entered the venue and attempt to take her away.