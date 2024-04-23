Andhra Pradesh: 86.69 per cent clear SSC exam, Manyam stands first

VIJAYAWADA: Results for SSC exams were released on Monday with 86.69% students clearing the test. As many as 6,16,615 regular candidates appeared for the exam and 534,574 passed. Girls outperformed boys once again as they recorded 89.17% pass rate, while 84.32% boys cleared the exam.

Nearly 20,000 teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the valuation process that began on April 1. The process went on till April 8, leading to early declaration of results before the last working day (April 23) of schools.

Of the total 11,645 schools, a remarkable 2,803 achieved a 100% pass rate, up from 933 last year, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar pointed out.

Private schools dominated with 1,988 securing a perfect 100% pass rate followed by 436 Zilla Parishad schools and 75 KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas). Notably, institutions such as AP Residential Schools and AP BC Welfare Schools reported exceptional pass rates of 98.43%.

While 1,61,881 candidates appeared for the exam in Telugu medium, 71.08% successfully cleared it. Of the 4,50,304 students who opted for English medium, 92.32% passed.

Suresh Kumar urged parents and educators to stand by students who did not pass and encourage them to appear for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 3. Candidates seeking to apply for the betterment test were advised to pay the exam fee remittance between April 23 and 30.

13 visually-impaired pupils clear exam without help of scribes

As many as 13 visually-impaired students appeared for the Class X SSC examinationa without the support of scribes and successfully passed. They wrote the exam on specially-equipped computers