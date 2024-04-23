Andhra Pradesh: Last date to apply for Inter supply exam is April 24

VIJAYAWADA : The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Monday announced the due dates for private students to apply for grant of attendance exemption for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 1, 2024.

According to the department, the last date for the submission of the application form, of the students without college study (private students) and wanting to appear for the IPASE, is April 24. It stated that the students must adhere to the last date for the payment of the exemption fee.

Eligibility conditions have also been outlined for candidates, including those with a gap of one year after passing the qualifying examination (SSC or its equivalent), allowing them to appear for only the first year of IPASE May 2024. Students with a gap period of two years or more are eligible to appear for both first and second years in IPASE May 2024 concurrently.

Additionally, students who previously appeared for second-year Intermediate Public Examinations (failed candidates) and hope to change their optional subjects from Sciences to Arts/Humanities or vice versa must apply for exemption from attendance by specified due date.

BIEAP Controller of Examination VV Subbarao emphasised, “The due dates announced are crucial for private students intending to appear for the IPASE.”

Students granted exemption from attendance and intending to appear for the first or second year of IPASE for the first time should answer papers according to the syllabus prescribed for regular students. Students enrolled in APSSDC skilling programmes are exempted from paying the exemption or penal fee upon providing their Skill ID and details of training undertaken.