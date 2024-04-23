AP: 22 Chaitanya pupils score above 595 in SSC exam

VIJAYAWADA: Three students of Sri Chaitanya School achieved the top marks of 598. The Director of Sri Chaitanya School Seema announced the results on Monday.

She also stated that six students secured the second top marks of 597, 15 students with 596, 31 students gets 595 marks, 524 students with more than 590 marks and 2,353 students with more than 580 marks.

As many as 3,370 students secured 100 out of 100 in Maths, 945 students got 100 out of 100 in Science, 1,745 students achieved 100 out of 100 in Telugu and 7,394 students secured 100 out of 100 in all the subjects in total.

The overall average marks of Sri Chaitanya School is 509 out of 600 with overall pass percentage of 98.9%. Around 132 branches of the school achieved a 100% pass percentage.

Seema said no other school in the State is nowhere close to this result. She said individual attention to each student, research-oriented teaching methodology, academic programmes like C-IPL, IPL, MPL, ICON, C-Batch, Medicon, S-Batch and Techno, Micro-Level Teaching System and Teaching Staff with commitment are the reasons for such kind of results.